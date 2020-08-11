Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton issues statement on Biden selecting Kamala Harris as running mate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Senator Tom Cotton released the following statement regarding the selection of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential running mate:

“Kamala Harris supports Medicare for All, she implied that Joe Biden is racist, and she laughed at the idea that the Constitution would stop her from confiscating guns. Her presidential campaign was a mismanaged catastrophe that ended before any votes were cast.

By selecting Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s staff have shown just how radical and incompetent a Biden administration would be.”