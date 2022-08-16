LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Seniors are able to engage in the legislative process once again.

The 22nd Biennial Silver Haired Legislative Session will take place Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 17 and 18, at the Arkansas State Capitol. The event is put on by a partnership of Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services with Arkansas Area Agencies on Aging.

This is the first session since 2018. The 2020 biennial session was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are so excited to have the Silver Haired Legislature in session this year to hear what critical issues are impacting our senior Arkansans today,” DAABHS director Jay Hill said. “With all we’ve gone through in the past couple of years, coming together now and sharing the challenges facing our senior citizens is more important than ever.”

The non-partisan event is made up of delegates who write, debate and vote on bills important, even critical, to Arkansas seniors. Bills passed are then submitted to the legislature at the next general assembly.

The event includes the induction of three into the Senior Arkansans Hall of Fame Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Wyndham Riverfront hotel in North Little Rock.

This year’s inductees are: