LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The head money man for the state of Arkansas is stepping down due to recent health issues.

A statement from Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery’s office confirmed his retirement effective Sept. 30. The statement noted that Lowery was retiring due to health issues related to a pair of strokes he suffered during the last year, one in March and a second, more severe episode in June.

A family statement noted that it was his dream to help those living in the Natural State.

“It was the joy of his life traveling across Arkansas and building lasting relationships with constituents throughout the state,” the statement read. “Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others and fighting for Arkansans.”

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be tasked with appointing a replacement to fill the remainder of Lowery’s term. A spokesperson for the governor said Sanders was “praying for Treasurer Lowery and for his family” and that she “appreciates his decades-long service to the state and to Arkansans.”

In the interim, the State Treasury will be run by chief of staff Stephen Bright and Deputy Treasurer Eric Munson.

“Treasurer Lowery has been a dedicated public servant and has had a successful political and professional career that spans over 30 years,” Bright said. “We are incredibly sad to see him retire, and his leadership will be missed.”

“As the state’s chief banker and money manager, Treasurer Lowery emphasized to me and our staff to be responsible for the safety and security of the Natural State’s money, now and into the future,” Munson added. “In the Treasurer’s absence, our staff continues to invest and manage state and local government funds in accordance with applicable state laws to preserve capital, maintain liquidity, and obtain the best return within the appropriate risk parameters.”

Before serving in his current role, Lowery served for five terms in the Arkansas General Assembly, chairing the House Insurance and Commerce Committee twice and also serving on the Education Committee.

During his time in office, he often championed expansion of home-school programs in the state. He started his career in government working as the chief of staff for then Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee in the 1990s.

In addition to his political roles, Lowery worked in local publishing, taught at both the University of Central Arkansas and Henderson State University and led the Arkansas Chapter of the National Association of Financial Advisors.