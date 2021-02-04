Arkansas surgeon general enters lieutenant governor’s race

(Editor’s Note: Dr. Greg Bledsoe is the second Republican candidate running in the lieutenant governor’s race, not the first as originally reported in an earlier version of this story.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The top doc in Arkansas has announced his plan to run for the state’s second-highest office.

Surgeon general Dr. Greg Bledsoe announced Thursday that he is entering the race for Arkansas lieutenant governor in 2022.

In a statement announcing his campaign, Bledsoe called himself “a physician, not a politician” and said he did not see him running as just a further step in a political career. Rather he said that his background would bring “fresh ideas” to the Capitol.

“My background is different than the typical candidate’s background. I’ve spent twenty years working in busy Emergency Departments and doing global health in the most remote and austere regions of the world,” he noted in his statement. “I believe deep and substantial private sector experience is a much better preparation for elected office than being a politician. Politicians politic. The private sector knows how to get things done.”

Bledsoe is the second candidate to declare for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. Republican State Senator Jason Rapert launched his campaign for the job in 2019.

Current Lt. Gov Tim Griffin has reached the limit of terms he can run for the office and has already started his campaign for the Republican nomination for governor in 2022.

Bledsoe was appointed to his current role by Governor Asa Hutchinson in 2015.