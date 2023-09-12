LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas legislature has reconvened for a special session to discuss the Freedom of Information Act and tax cuts.

While FOIA has been the bulk of the conversation thus far, some are speaking out against Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ proposed tax cuts.

The proposal would cut personal income tax rates to 4.4% and corporate income taxes to 4.8%. It also includes offering a one-time tax relief for taxpayers making less than $90,000 a year.

The governor’s office said this is a promise that will hopefully be fulfilled, saying in a statement, “Arkansans will see more on their paycheck and the state will remain competitive in attracting business.”

Some like Disability Rights Arkansas Executive Director Tom Masseau say the state needs to fund more programs before looking at tax cuts.

“We could be using it to look at the roads, we could look at education, healthcare, housing for people,” Masseau said.

Others like Kymera Seals with Arkansas Public Policy Panel say the money should be spent on the children of Arkansas.

“We have families who are struggling, we have kids that have been kicked off Medicaid, we need more workers in the foster care system,” Seals said.

The governor’s office said the bill would benefit 1.1 million taxpayers, which they say is the majority of taxpayers in the state.

The bill is now in the House Committee. After it passes the committee, it will be sent to the full House.