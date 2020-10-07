Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District candidates release campaign fundraising totals for Third Quarter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Congressman French Hill (R) and his opponent, St. Senator Joyce Elliott (D), released their campaign fundraising totals on Wednesday in the race for the U.S. Representative for Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District.

Campaign officials for Joyce Elliott for Congress announced Wednesday $1.4 million was raised between July 1 and September 30.

Officials say their fundraising more than doubled the previous record for the highest quarterly fundraising total in a U.S. House race in Arkansas history.

Elliott has raised over $2.5 million since she entered the race in November 2019.

Campaign officials say 96% of contributions were small-dollar donations. The average online donation was $40.

Rhonna-Rose Akama-Makia, St. Senator Elliott’s campaign manager, noted, “It means the world to Senator Elliott to receive so much support from such a diverse, people-driven movement. Our recent progress in polls proves that the voice of the people still matters in politics.”

Congressman Hill’s campaign announced Wednesday it has raised more than $1 million in the third quarter.

Campaign officials say they have over $1.14 million cash on hand as they enter the final weeks of the election.

Campaign Chairwoman Judith Goodson released the following statement:

“The tremendous showing of support for Congressman French Hill in the third quarter has put our campaign in a strong position as we head into the final weeks of the election. We are confident our message is resonating with voters because Arkansans want lower taxes – not the Biden-Elliott-backed $4 trillion tax hike; they want affordable healthcare with protections for pre-existing conditions – not the Bernie Sanders-Elliott-backed full government takeover of healthcare; and all Arkansans want to know that their families — and neighborhoods — will be protected, which is why law enforcement supports French Hill, not Joyce Elliott. These are just some of the many differences between these two candidates, and it’s why voters in Arkansas’s Second District are excited to send French Hill back to Congress in November. He’s kept his promises and has never stopped working for the people of the Second District—and he never will.”

