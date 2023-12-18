LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The legal battle between the Board of Corrections and Department of Corrections continues to heat up.

Just days ago, FOX 16 News reported that the board had taken the ongoing argument over adding prison beds across state facilities to court.

The Board of Corrections filed a lawsuit to block parts of two newly passed Arkansas laws, Act 185 and parts of Act 659, passed by the general assembly earlier this year.

Act 185 moves employment authority for the Secretary of Corrections from the board to the governor. The two sections of Act 659 in question transfer the employment authority of the director of the Division of Correction and the director of the Division of Community Corrections from the board to the secretary of corrections.

In both cases, the lawsuit maintains these acts violate Amendment 33 of the state constitution, which empowers state boards.

A temporary restraining order filed by the board against Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Secretary Profiri was granted in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

On the other side of the argument, Attorney General Tim Griffin filed a lawsuit late last week against the board after it suspended Secretary of Corrections Joe Profiri, based on his push to add prison beds against their wishes.

As of Monday, Griffin has filed three motions, asking the court to dismiss that lawsuit and the TRO against Profiri and disqualify the plaintiff’s counsel.

The motion to reconsider or vacate the TRO says:

“Under the TRO, the Board could convene immediately and fire Secretary Profiri. In fact, the Plaintiffs have made clear that’s just what they intend to do. They say the Board needs “authority to address Secretary Profiri’s employment” because they “control the terms of [Secretary] Profiri’s employment.”

It goes on to say that even if the Plaintiffs’ claim ultimately fails, Secretary Profiri might have already been run out of the job and the Board would never have to restore his position.

His motion to dismiss the plaintiff’s complaint cites the Declaratory Judgments Act, which allows a “person” to obtain declaratory relief in certain circumstances. Griffin added that the Board is a state entity, so any action it takes is an “action of the State.”

“Likewise, Chairman Magness, in his official capacity, is “no different than . . . the State itself,” according to the motion.

A third motion was filed asking the court to disqualify the plaintiff’s counsel, claiming the counsel was retained illegally.

The motion says:

“This conflict came to a head after the Plaintiffs and the Defendants disagreed over how to handle the State’s inmate population that is overflowing into county jails. It also led to the Board retaining ‘special counsel’ due to perceived differences of opinion with the Governor regarding the constitutionality of Act 185. Plaintiffs’ special counsel is a private attorney and has set his own hourly rate. At no point during these proceedings did the Board reach out to the Attorney General for representation, and at no point did they seek approval to hire special counsel from the Governor or the Attorney General as required under § 25-16-702.”

According to the board’s lawsuit, an audit conducted by the Board’s senior auditor showed the exact inadequacies they claim would keep them from being able to expand capacity in a few facilities.

FOX 16 News obtained the full audit, which can be found here.

It notes that the staffing level in a couple of the facilities are inadequate to accommodate the increase. In some of the facilities raising concern, the audit reports staff vacancy rates between 40% and nearly 60%.

The board has also noted funding as a significant concern and roadblock for proper expansion.

The Revenue Stabilization Allocations schedule shows the Dept. of Corrections received an increase of more than $60 million this year, bringing their annual general revenue total to more than $500 million.

Rep. Brit McKenzie (R-Rogers) posted on X Monday that the increases were made specifically for staffing, insurance, prison security, and county jail reimbursements for detaining state prisoners.

As for the temporary restraining orders against Sanders and Profiri, a hearing is scheduled for Dec. 28 to determine its status.