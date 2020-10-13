Candidates for Arkansas’s 3th Congressional District participate in debate

This livestream of this debate is provided by Arkansas PBS; myarkansaspbs.org/elections.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Candidates for Arkansas’s 4th Congressional District will participate in a debate Tuesday organized by Arkansas PBS.

About the candidates:

Rep. Steve Womack ( Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office)

Rep. Steve Womack (R) assumed office on January 5, 2011. Womack was assigned to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense and the Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development in the 116th Congress. He was the chairman of the House Budget Committee in the 115th Congress.

Celeste Williams (Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office)

Celeste Williams (D) works as a family nurse practitioner, and is a member of the American Nurses Association, Arkansas Nurses Association, and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She is active in her community through Rotary and her church.

Michael Kaiagias (Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office)

Michael Kalagias (L) is a retired school teacher and is a volunteer firefighter. He served in the United States Navy from 1992 to 1997.

The 3rd Congressional District is located in northwestern Arkansas. Benton, Boone, Carroll, Marion, Pope, and Washington counties as well as portions of Crawford, Newton, Searcy, and Sebastian counties are included in the boundaries of the district.