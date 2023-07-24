LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Conway man who had previously pleaded guilty to his role in the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection was given his prison sentence Monday.

Peter Stager was sentenced in the District of Columbia District Court after pleading guilty in February. He was assigned a 52-month sentence by U.S. Judge Rudolph Contreras, with credit for time served since his Jan. 14, 2022 arrest, meaning he has 22 additional months left to serve.

Stager admitted to beating a capitol police officer with a flagpole during the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was also captured on video the same day, saying, “Death is the only remedy for what’s in [the Capitol] building” and “Every single one of those Capitol law enforcement officers, death is the remedy, that is the only remedy they get.”

In addition to the prison sentence, Stager was assigned $2,000 in restitution, $100 in a special assessment and three years of supervised release after serving his prison term.

He was facing the maximum possible sentence for the assault of 20 years and a $250,000 fine. Prosecutors had asked for a 78-month prison sentence and a $31,627 fine, the latter reflecting the amount raised through online fundraising.

Other Arkansas-based Jan. 6 insurrectionists are:

Richard “Bigo” Barnett of Gravette filed a request with the court to appeal of his 54-month sentence, imposed May 24 as the result of a jury trial. He has been ordered to report to prison Aug. 1.

Robert Thomas “Bob” Snow of Heber Springs who was sentenced to 12 months of probation, 60 hours of community service, and ordered to pay $500 in restitution on July 7, 2022.

Jon “JT” Mott of Flippin was sentenced in June to 30 days in prison followed by three years probation after pleading guilty in November 2022 to a single misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Brennen Cline Machacek of Hindsville pleaded guilty in May to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building. Court records show that his sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

According to the Department of Justice, over 1,000 people have been charged in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection.