Cook Political Report: AR Congressional District 2 race now rated a ‘Toss Up’

Politics
Posted:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Cook Political Report, an independent non-partisan group, says the race for Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District is now considered a “Toss Up”.

Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District race is between Congressman French Hill (R) and State Senator Joyce Elliott (D).

According to Dave Wasserman, U.S. House editor of the Cook Political Report, the final House ratings have changed in Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District from “Lean R” to “Toss Up”.

