JONESBORO, Ark. – The future of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be determined during the November elections this year.

The library is at risk of closing, and it all depends on a petition that will be on the ballots. If the petition passes, the library could lose funding. The library system serves 14,000 people a week and another 3,000 at libraries in nearby counties.

Library director Vanessa Adams stressed that support from voters could save all the county branches.

“If we don’t get support, we will lose all of our country branches which include Caraway, Monette, Lake City and Brookland, they will lose their branches,” she said.

She said that the decision will be a waiting game. She also noted that if the votes turn out to be in favor of the petition, then it could shut down the space for good.