Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., waves as she speaks at a campaign event Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar is coming to Northwest Arkansas on the eve of Super Tuesday.

She will make an appearance Monday night at the Drake Field Airport Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville.

The public is invited to come and hear her vision for America.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the program begins at 7.

Click here for the event signup page.