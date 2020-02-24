Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg to stop in Northwest Arkansas Thursday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has announced he is visiting Bentonville this week ahead of the March primary.

According to Yana-Janell Scott with Bloomberg’s campaign, he will be in Bentonville on Thursday. The location of the event has yet to be announced.

The event is Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m., doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Bloomberg was in Little Rock on January 20 for MLK Day celebrations.

