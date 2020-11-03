Election Day: What you need to know before heading to the polls

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The polls look a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of Arkansans have voted early or by absentee ballot this election.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m.

If you haven’t voted yet, you have until 7:30 p.m. If you are in line by 7:30 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Across the country, there have been record-breaking numbers of early voting. That has been the case in Arkansas as well.

According to NBC’s early voting count, 851,046 mail-in and early in-person ballots have been returned in Arkansas.

In 2016, Arkansas had 462,637 ballots turned in.

That is a 73% jump this election in comparison to the 2016 election.

Across the nation, 97 million people have already voted.

That’s an increase of 112% from this time in 2016, when just over 43,194,446 early voted.

In total, around 138 million people voted in 2016.

If you are voting Tuesday, you need a form of identification, which is either an Arkansas driver’s license, a state ID card, concealed handgun carry license, passport, military ID or voter verification card.

You’re not required to wear a mask, but everyone is encouraged to wear one.

There will be masks available inside your polling location.

Poll workers are instructed not to touch voter ID cards.

You will have to take your mask off briefly so the poll worker can match your face to your ID.

To check where you can vote, click here. You can type your name and birthday to verify you are registered to vote and give your voting locations.

If you haven’t already registered to vote, you won’t be able to vote in this election.

