LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Duck hunters will have a simpler time with paperwork thanks to a law authored by an Arkansas senator.

Sen. John Boozman (R-AR) authored the Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023, which was signed into law Tuesday. The law allows hunters to use a smartphone-accessible electronic duck stamp to meet federal requirements.

Hunters were previously required to carry a physical stamp to hunt waterfowl.

Boozman, a Migratory Bird Conservation Commission member, was pleased with the bipartisan bill becoming law.

“Arkansans are rightfully proud of the unique environment that makes our state a world-class duck hunting location. Modernizing the Federal Duck Stamp is great news for waterfowlers who want to take part in this time-honored tradition and share their appreciation for this popular outdoor activity. I’m pleased the president has signed the Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023 into law,” he said.

According to Boozman’s office, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS) and Angus King (I-ME) championed the legislation. It was also cosponsored by Senators Tom Carper (D-DE), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA).

“On behalf of Arkansas’s waterfowlers, I would like to thank Senator Boozman for leading the Senate’s efforts to modernize the Federal Duck Stamp,” Arkansas Game and Fish Commission director Austin Booth said. “This commonsense legislation not only cuts red tape but makes it easier for Arkansans to enjoy our world-class waterfowl opportunity,”