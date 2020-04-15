Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential bid Wednesday, making her the latest prominent Democrat to publicly throw their support behind Biden in recent days.

Warren announced her decision in a message on Twitter, where she said that America needs an empathetic president like Biden to help Americans reconnect with the federal government.

“In this moment of crisis, it is more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government,” she said.

“Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, confidence and heart will save lives and save livelihoods.”

In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

To read more from NBC News, click here.