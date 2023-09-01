LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The process has begun to place a Monument to Unborn Children display at the Arkansas Capitol.

Secretary of State John Thurston said in a statement Friday that the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission would oversee the selection of the display design. The commission will be accepting design and artist entries through Sept. 30.

Act 310 was passed in the last legislative session for a suitable monument commemorating unborn children aborted during the Roe v. Wade era, beginning with the 1973 Supreme Court ruling. The legislation cites that era ending with the passage of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization by the court in 2022.

Entries should be submitted to Michael Harry, 500 Woodlane Avenue, Suite 256, Little Rock, AR 72201, or by email to michael.harry@sos.arkansas.gov.