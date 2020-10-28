FIND YOUR CANDIDATE: Meet the people wanting to be on the Little Rock School Board

Michael D. Mason is the fourth child of Levada Parker Mason and the late Jesse W. Mason Sr. of Little Rock, Arkansas. Michael received his early education from the Little Rock Public schools graduating from Little Rock Central High in 1976. Michael has been with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Fair Housing for 19 years. Prior to coming to HUD, he was the Director of EEO and Fair Housing for the City of North Little Rock Arkansas.

In 1981, Michael received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from the University ofArkansas at Pine Bluff and in 1991, a Dual Master's Degree in Management and Public Administration from Webster University. Michael has received numerous awards and certificatesof appreciations from city governments and community organizations for his public service. In2016 Michael received Federal Employee of the Year Award for his outstanding Investigations inFederal Career Service.