LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Charlie Daniels, the former Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands, Secretary of State and Auditor of State, has died after a brief illness according to TalkBusiness.net’s Roby Brock.

During his 30 years in politics, Daniels served as Commissioner of State Lands from 1985-2003, Secretary of State from 2003-2011 and Arkansas State Auditor from 2011-2015.

Daniels was born in Parkers Chapel and attended Southern Arkansas University and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock as well as serving in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserve.

According to Brock, Daniels was a popular figure in political circles, especially at Democratic Party functions.

Memorial service information will be released at a later time.