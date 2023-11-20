LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Arkansas Sen. Jason Rapert was appointed to the state’s library board by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday.

Rapert replaces Joan O’Neal and his term will expire on October 18, 2029.

The appointment comes as parents and Arkansas libraries have been challenging a law passed earlier this year that restricts access to books in public libraries. The law was temporarily blocked after a district judge’s ruling in July.

The law, also called Act 372, would have prevented the distribution of library books deemed obscene to minors and allowed library employees to face criminal penalties for distributing books considered harmful to children.

Rapert served as Arkansas senator from 2011 to 2023, most recently representing District 35.

The former senator ran for lieutenant governor in Arkansas in 2022 but lost to Leslie Rutledge, receiving less than 15% of the votes.