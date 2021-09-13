Former Arkansas state Senator Eddie Joe Williams announces run for secretary of state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Arkansas state Senator Eddie Joe Williams has announced his candidacy for secretary of state in 2022.

Williams has held numerous positions of leadership at the local, state and federal levels. He was first elected to the Arkansas state Senate in 2010 and was the first republican elected majority leader since reconstruction.

Former President Donald Trump appointed Williams to serve in his administration to represent the White House on energy issues where he served 16 states, including Arkansas.

In a press release, Williams said he has strong feelings about serving the people of Arkansas.

“My commitment to you, the voter, is to make sure our elections are fair, honest and always transparent,” Williams said. “I promise when you walk into the Capitol, you will be greeted with a warm and welcoming smile, because we will be working for you, the owner of the Capitol.”

Williams will face current Secretary of State John Thurston and State Rep. Mark Lowery in the Republican primary. Former Pulaski County Election Commissioner Josh Price joined the race as a Democratic candidate in July.