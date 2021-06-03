Former Deputy AG Will Jones announces run for 6th District prosecuting attorney

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Will Jones, a Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney and former Deputy Attorney General, announced on Thursday his intent to run for Prosecuting Attorney for the 6th Judicial District which consists of Pulaski and Perry Counties.

Incumbent Larry Jegley is will not be running for re-election which leaves the position open.

The non-partisan election is scheduled for May of 2022.

“For twenty years, families have trusted me to navigate the criminal justice system with them. This trust has allowed me to achieve justice for countless citizens whose lives have been impacted by crime. I will use this experience to bring a new energy, a new direction, and systematic changes to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office.” Said Jones.

Jones is currently the Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the 11th West Judicial District, working primarily on homicides.

Before becoming Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Jones served as a Deputy Attorney General for seven years, where he managed the Cyber Crimes Unit and oversaw child exploitation investigations. Jones also was appointed Special Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District to help prosecute gun cases.

Will and his wife Paula Juels Jones live in North Little Rock with their two children.