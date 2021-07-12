Former Razorback Jake Bequette announces run for U.S. Senate

FOXBORO, MA – MAY 11: Jake Bequette 66# of the New England Patriots speaks during a press conference before the start of 2012 Rookie Mini Camp at Gillette Stadium on May 11, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Arkansas defensive end Jake Bequette announced his candidacy for the United States Senate on Monday.

Bequette, an Army veteran who spent three seasons in the NFL playing for the New England Patriots, is running as a Republican for the seat currently held by Senator John Boozman.

As an Army veteran, former NFL player, and Arkansas Razorback, I have lived my life with service and conservative values at the forefront.



Now, I have a calling to do more. That is why I am running for the United States Senate. Join my team here: https://t.co/Sb5kqWKhWU pic.twitter.com/ecxxwhsOWU — Jake Bequette (@JakeBequette91) July 12, 2021

The former Razorback also launched The Arkansas Fund, a small business relief fund designed to help operations in the Natural State that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his campaign video, Bequette describes himself as a “God-fearing Christian conservative who is 100 percent pro-life and pro-police.”

Bequette joins the incumbent Boozman, gun range owner Jan Morgan from Hot Springs, and Baptist pastor Heath Loftis from Stuttgart in the Republican primary.