Former Razorback Jake Bequette announces run for U.S. Senate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Arkansas defensive end Jake Bequette announced his candidacy for the United States Senate on Monday.
Bequette, an Army veteran who spent three seasons in the NFL playing for the New England Patriots, is running as a Republican for the seat currently held by Senator John Boozman.
The former Razorback also launched The Arkansas Fund, a small business relief fund designed to help operations in the Natural State that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his campaign video, Bequette describes himself as a “God-fearing Christian conservative who is 100 percent pro-life and pro-police.”
Bequette joins the incumbent Boozman, gun range owner Jan Morgan from Hot Springs, and Baptist pastor Heath Loftis from Stuttgart in the Republican primary.