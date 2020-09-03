French Hill announces campaign leadership and staff for the 2020 election cycle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Congressman French Hill has announced his campaign leadership and staff.
The campaign leadership and staff include:
- Judith Goodson – Campaign Chair
- Warren Stephens – Finance Chair
- Trent Minner – Campaign Manager
- Amber Crawford – Political Director
- Cathy Lanier – Finance Director
- Jon Gilmore – General Consultant, Pollster, and Media Consultant, Gilmore Strategy Group
- J.R. Davis – Communication and Media Consultant, Gilmore Strategy Group
- RJ Caster – Digital Consultant
- Jason McBride – Digital and Mail Consultant, Majority Strategies
- Missy Rickels – Chief Administrative Manager
“I am proud to serve Arkansans in Congress, and I look forward to continuing to serve as a voice for Central Arkansas in Washington,” said Hill.