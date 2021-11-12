Gov. Asa Hutchinson endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday released a statement endorsing Sarah Huckabee Sanders to be the next governor of Arkansas.

Hutchinson spoke highly of Sanders saying that if she wins this race, the state of Arkansas will be in good hands.

“I’ve known Sarah Huckabee Sanders most of her life and know firsthand her love for our state and her heart for public service. Sarah has earned the Republican nomination and I’m delighted today to endorse her for Governor. The state of Arkansas will be in good hands with Sarah as Governor, and she has my full support.”

The endorsement is the latest in a series of high-profile GOP nods this week for Sanders.

U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton released a joint statement endorsing Sanders. Wednesday.

The governor’s endorsement comes just days after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced her candidacy for lieutenant governor after dropping out the race for governor.

Sanders announced her bid for governor in January and since then her campaign has raised more than $11 million since its launch.

This is a developing story.