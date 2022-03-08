LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to hold a news conference Tuesday morning to sign two law enforcement spending bills into Arkansas law.

Hutchinson will be signing Senate Bill 103 into law which will allow a one-time payment of $5,000 to every certified county and city law enforcement officer.

He will also sign House Bill 1026 which will go towards police equipment and salary increases across the state.

The governor discussed both the additional funding for officers and the investment in funding and salaries during his State of the State address last month.

Hutchinson will sign the bills at 11 a.m. at the Capitol Rotunda located at the State Capitol. A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.