WASHINGTON, D.C. – Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is in Washington D.C. on Tuesday to testify in support of the Equal Act.

The Equal Act aims at eliminating unfairness in the federal sentencing between crack and powder cocaine cases.

Hutchinson will be speaking before the Senate Judiciary Committee that is overseeing the matter.

