Gov. Hutchinson to hold news conference to discuss transgender-focused ‘SAFE Act’ bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson will hold a press conference Monday to discuss several topics, including a bill that would prohibit any person under 18 in Arkansas from getting treatment involving gender reassignment surgery or medication.

During the 1 p.m. event, Hutchinson is scheduled to discuss the SAFE Act, which would make Arkansas the first state to pass a bill that would bar doctors from providing gender-affirming health care to transgender minors.

The bill was passed through both legislative chambers with strong majorities but has faced public opposition, with critics calling it the latest in a string of restrictions targeting the transgender community in Arkansas.

