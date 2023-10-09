LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has ordered that both Arkansas and United States flags be flown at half-staff to honor lives lost after deadly weekend attacks in Israel.

In the announcement, Sanders declared that flags be at half-staff from sunrise Oct. 10 until sunset on Oct. 13.

Sanders said that Arkansas supports Israel’s right to defend itself completely.

“Arkansans stand in support of our Israeli allies as they fight this war and chase the terrorists out of their country,” Sanders stated. “There can be no compromise with, or equivocation about, evil of this kind. Arkansas supports Israel’s right to defend itself completely.”

The attack has claimed the lives of more than 1,100 people in Israel and Gaza and has left thousands wounded. The White House National Security Council also confirmed Monday that at least 11 Americans were killed in the attacks.

Among the Americans affected by the strikes in Israel were three former Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball players.