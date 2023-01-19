LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday she is reversing the official position of the governor on the constitutionality of Arkansas’ ban on mask mandates by public entities.

According to a press release, Sanders said on Tuesday she asked Attorney General Tim Griffin to resume representing the office in this capacity.

“I promised that when I was elected, Arkansas would not have mask or COVID-19 vaccine mandates and we would not shut down churches and schools because we believe in personal freedom and responsibility,” Sanders said.

She continued by saying Arkansans need to “talk with their medical professionals, with their doctors, and make the decisions that are best for their family and their kids.”

Further referencing promises she made in her inaugural address, she added that the Arkansas government would never loom larger than “liberty in our lives.”

In regards to the reversal, Griffin said his office “looks forward to the Arkansas Supreme Court’s decision in the coming weeks.”

“I have been advised that Gov. Sanders has reversed the executive branch’s position on the constitutionality of Arkansas’s ban on mask mandates by public entities,” Speaker Matthew Shepherd said. “I welcome this development and believe it is consistent with the proper Constitutional authority of the legislative branch, which as Speaker of the House I have always sought to preserve.”