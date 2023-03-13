LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the “Vincent Parks Law” on Tuesday.

The new law is named for the Jonesboro police officer who died in the summer of 2022 at the training academy in North Little Rock after a strenuous training exercise.

The state medical examiner said the 38-year-old had sickle cell disease that was aggravated by physical exertion and heat stress.

The law will provide academy instructors training to look for signs of health complications.

Vincent’s wife, Christina Parks, said this will help his name live on.

“Today’s a good day out of many bad days; today is a good day,” Christina said. “It’s an honor to be here and meet Gov. Sanders and have her do this.”

Jonesboro police officers also attended Tuesday’s bill signing.