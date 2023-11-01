LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders along with eight other governors signed a letter to the NCAA encouraging it to rewrite its transgender student-athlete policy.

The letter claims the association’s policy is unfair to athletes who were born female.

“The NCAA has the chance to guarantee an environment where female college athletes

can thrive without the concern of inequities,” the letter states. “We trust that you also want to guarantee just such an environment. But this policy allows the NCAA to avoid responsibility for

ensuring the fairness of collegiate sports – therefore it must be changed.”

The letter lists examples of how the policy is unfair and says governors have been “the last line of defense for protecting fairness in women’s and girl’s sports.”

Along with Sanders, the letter was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, Gov. Mike Parson of Missouri, Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi, Gov. Greg Gianforte of Montana, Gov. Joe Lombardo of Nevada, Gov. Greg Abbot of Texas and Gov. Mark Gordon of Wyoming.

