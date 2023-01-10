LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders celebrated her first night in office in Little Rock.

There were a few thousand guests in attendance at Tuesday night’s gala event, with many familiar faces from Arkansas’s political arena.

“I’ve known her for a long, long time – she ran my first campaign,” Arkansas Senator John Boozman said. “I saw how capable she was then; she’s gone on to do so many great things I think that’s really prepared her for the situation she’s in.”

Sanders said she wanted every part of the celebration to reflect all things associated with Arkansas, including the food.

On Tuesday night’s menu was duck gumbo and beef tenderloin with vegetables grown in the state, finished off with a bourbon pecan pie that was a secret recipe of Sanders herself.

“Wow. What an unbelievable day,” Sanders said. “We can’t tell you how much we appreciate all of you for coming out tonight not to celebrate the inauguration but to celebrate the greatest state in the country… Arkansas.”

When Sanders spoke before dinner, she thanked everyone who helped her get to this point and said tomorrow is when the real work begins.