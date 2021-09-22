Group of House Republicans file articles of impeachment against President Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about prescription drug prices and his “Build Back Better” agenda from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (WJW) – A group of House Republicans led by Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Gibbs, of Ohio’s Seventh Congressional District, said Biden is not fit for the job and is willfully violating the separation of powers.

“It’s clear with Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, the House will not hold President Biden accountable for his egregious violations of his constitutional duties. That shouldn’t stop Republicans from calling them out,” Gibbs said on his Facebook page.

“Between his willful negligence of the border crisis, his intentional actions on the unlawful eviction moratorium, and his shameful conduct in the Afghanistan withdrawal, it’s clear Biden is falling woefully short of his oath of office.”

The resolution is co-sponsored by Republican Reps. Brian Babin and Randy Wester Sr., both of Texas, and Andy Biggs, of Arizona.

In early August, Gibbs wrote a letter urging the GOP to consider impeachment.

This is the second effort to unseat the president after Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene filed articles of impeachment a day after Biden was sworn into office. That effort went nowhere in the Democrat-controlled House, and the same outcome seems likely this time.

Biden’s predecessor, former President Trump, was impeached twice, a first in U.S. history.