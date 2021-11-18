Helena-West Helena receives more than $1 million to help prevent crime in the community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Department of Justice announced Thursday that Helena-West Helena will receive more than $1 million in funding to hire law enforcement professionals.

According to state officials, the city of Helena-West Helena will receive $1,019,756 through the DOJ’s office of community oriented policing services COPS Hiring Program. The funds will enable the city to hire 10 additional officers.

U.S. Attorney General Johnathan D. Ross said that the money awarded will positively impact the community as the city work towards alleviating crime.

“An award of this magnitude enables the police department to hire ten additional officers to further enhance their community policing efforts and allow for a more proactive approach in the prevention of crime,” Ross said.

Officials said shares of the grant totaling more than $139 million will provide direct funding to nearly 200 law enforcement agencies across the nation to help hire more than 1,000 officers.



This news comes after reports showed that the capital city has seen the deadliest year in nearly three years.

September reports showed that the number of people shot, stabbed or seriously hurt by another person was three times the total from five years.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland expressed that law enforcement in communities is essential to keeping people safe and the grants will allow the opportunity for policing programs that are community-oriented.

To view the complete list of awards from the Department of Justice, visit COPS.USDOJ.gov.