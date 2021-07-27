Higgins announces run for second term as Pulaski Sheriff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eric Higgins announced he will run for another term as Pulaski County Sheriff on Tuesday.

A release from the Higgins’ campaign touted his work improving ties between the sheriff’s office and the community.

“Together we’ve made great strides in protecting our families and making the sheriff’s office more responsive to the community, but there is still more to do to continue our progress,” Higgins said. “We’ve created new community policing programs, and restarted others, to reduce crime and re-engage citizens with our department”

Higgins’ campaign also said that he obtained close to $2 million in grants to implement in-car and body cameras for the patrol division and detention center. The campaign also spotlighted a re-entry program in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility to reduce recidivism and re-established the junior deputy mentoring program.

Higgins has also faced questions from the Pulaski County Quorum Court about the department’s financial management and staffing shortages. During a meeting with the quorum court in 2020, Higgins said his department made mistakes that resulted in nearly $1.5 million in unpaid bills.

Higgins, the first African American sheriff of Pulaski County, is seeking the Democratic nomination in the May 2022 primary and re-election in the November 2022 general election.