WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Hindsville man who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection has been sentenced to one year of probation.

Brennen Cline Machacek, 33, pleaded guilty in May to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Last month, Machacek’s legal team filed documents in court formally requesting that he be sentenced to “probation, community service, $500 restitution, and a $10 special assessment.”

The charge he pleaded guilty to carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

The court claims that on Jan. 6, 2021, Machacek entered the United States Capitol through

a window located near the Senate Wing Door. He went on to enter a senator’s office, spit on the floor and chant “Our house” and “Traitors,” according to court documents.

“The defendant knew at the time he entered the U.S. Capitol building that he did not have permission to enter the building and the defendant did so with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress,” said a statement of offense filed by the court.

Machacek was captured on video surveillance inside the Capitol building during the riot. He was identified on video by someone he once served with in the Marine Corps.