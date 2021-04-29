How elected officials in Arkansas reacted to President Biden’s first address to Congress

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – President Joe Biden told a joint session of Congress his administration has turned crisis into opportunity during his first 100 days in office.
But to build on that work, the President called on lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, to help.
With Biden’s call for support, Arkansas delegation responded.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson also responded with his concerns on the bottom line but encouraged bipartisan efforts to come.
Some candidates who are hopeful to take the governor’s seat in 2022 raised their voices also to garner support for their vision of Arkansas under Biden’s administration.
President Biden and the First Lady will be in Georgia on Thursday marking his 100th day in office by attending a drive-in rally in Atlanta.
The couple will also be meeting with former President Jimmy Carter and his wife.