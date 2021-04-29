How elected officials in Arkansas reacted to President Biden’s first address to Congress

US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as US Vice President Kamala Harris (C) and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) look on at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – President Joe Biden told a joint session of Congress his administration has turned crisis into opportunity during his first 100 days in office.

But to build on that work, the President called on lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, to help.

With Biden’s call for support, Arkansas delegation responded.

.@POTUS' address to Congress featured more rhetoric about working together on behalf of the American people, but his actions during his administration's first 100 days haven't demonstrated his commitment to doing it.#PresidentialAddress pic.twitter.com/b6v2lWY6Ij — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) April 29, 2021

President Biden promised higher taxes, crushing debt, and open borders.



His agenda is dead on arrival. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) April 29, 2021

While President Biden preaches bipartisanship, the administration along with House and Senate Democrats have done little to put that into practice. #JointAddress — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) April 29, 2021

I encourage President Biden to practice what he preaches and work with Republicans on meaningful, bipartisan solutions to address the problems challenging our country.



My full statement on @POTUS' #JointAddress https://t.co/3I3A0HIn74 — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) April 29, 2021

President Biden’s calls for unity have stood in stark contrast with reality. Tonight’s speech was no different. It outlined proposals to massively expand the govt & spend trillions more. They're mortgaging our children’s future with massive debt to finance their socialist agenda. pic.twitter.com/bWdeI06jOV — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) April 29, 2021

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson also responded with his concerns on the bottom line but encouraged bipartisan efforts to come.

I am watching the President Biden’s State of the Union address. So far I just see a lot of $$$$$ added to our national debt but I do like the bipartisan outreach on infrastructure plan. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) April 29, 2021

Some candidates who are hopeful to take the governor’s seat in 2022 raised their voices also to garner support for their vision of Arkansas under Biden’s administration.

After tonight's speech, it's clear that conservative governors will be the last line of defense against the radical Biden-Harris agenda. As governor, I'll never back down. Pledge to stand with me ➡️ https://t.co/jROoLOjuw9 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 29, 2021

Biden threatens America as we know it but he can’t take our constitutional rights in Arkansas!



That’s why I’m running for Governor & why I have already sued Biden.

✅ Keystone

✅Greenhouse gas

✅Covid Tax Relief #JointAddress — Leslie Rutledge (@LeslieRutledge) April 29, 2021

President Biden and the First Lady will be in Georgia on Thursday marking his 100th day in office by attending a drive-in rally in Atlanta.

The couple will also be meeting with former President Jimmy Carter and his wife.