INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. – The embattled son of U.S. President Joe Biden has been ordered to appear in an Arkansas courtroom next week.

The order is for Hunter Biden to appear in a Batesville courtroom at 9 a.m. Monday for a contempt hearing on a contempt charge and all other pending motions in an ongoing child support case.

Biden has been in this legal dispute since May of 2019 when Lunden Roberts filed a petition against him for paternity and child support in Independence County. A temporary order for child support was issued in the case in January 2020, followed by a final child support order against Biden in March 2020.

In September 2020, Biden’s attorney filed for a hearing to reset child support, citing a change in his income. Roberts’ attorney a motion a month later to deny the request.

Biden’s attorney filed a second request for a protection order seeking to seal information about the case, including financial information. The court granted this request in March of 2023.

Court records show a continued series of filings from both sides since the March decision. Last Friday Roberts’ attorney filed a motion for contempt, claiming Biden had not responded to any requests citing the secrecy order and asking the court to jail the president’s son, stating: “This court should incarcerate the defendant in the Cleburne County Detention Center for flaunting the dignity and authority of this court.”

Court records do not show a response from Biden’s attorney following the latest development Tuesday.