LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Voters have approved Issue 2, which changes the state’s term limits.
Part of the change is the removal of the lifetime cap.
It will allow lawmakers who have served for 12 consecutive years to be able to come back after a four-year absence.
If there are any breaks in between, the clock resets.
This is a developing story.
LATEST POSTS:
- Issue 2 passes: Voters approve change to state’s term limits
- Issue 1 Passes: Voters approve a continuance of 0.5% sales tax for transportation
- Trump vs. Biden: 4 reasons why we may not have a winner Tuesday night
- PROJECTED WINNER: Rep. French Hill wins Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional seat
- GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell wins 7th term in Kentucky