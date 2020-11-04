Issue 2 passes: Voters approve change to state’s term limits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Voters have approved Issue 2, which changes the state’s term limits.

Part of the change is the removal of the lifetime cap.

It will allow lawmakers who have served for 12 consecutive years to be able to come back after a four-year absence.

If there are any breaks in between, the clock resets.

