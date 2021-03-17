Jan Morgan announces challenge to Boozman for US Senate seat in 2022

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Jan Morgan announced Wednesday she will challenge U.S. Senator John Boozman (R- Arkansas) for his seat in the United States Senate.

In her four-and-a-half-minute announcement video, Morgan said she’s a Christian, wife, mother, national conservative commentator and an NRA, USCCA and State Police Certified Firearms Instructor.

Morgan owns an indoor gun range and firearms training facility in Hot Springs.

In the video, Morgan claimed the 21-year political veteran “goes along to get along”, citing his vote on accepting the electoral college decision, as well as Boozman’s comments blaming Pres. Donald Trump for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Morgan previously ran for governor in 2018 but lost the Republican primary against Asa Hutchinson.