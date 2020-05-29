Joyce Elliott added to DCCC’s ‘Red to Blue’ Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — Today, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) added State Senator Joyce Elliott’s campaign for Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District to its prestigious ‘Red to Blue’ program.

Only the top-tier of competitive campaigns are included in this program—about 4% of House races. The program provides organizational and fundraising support. Last cycle, 6 of 7 African American ‘Red to Blue’ candidates won.

Senator Elliott stated, “I am humbled by this recognition of something we’ve already seen on the ground: Arkansans are ready for a change and are eager to join our broad coalition of supporters.

“Being named a Red to Blue race will make it possible for us to further share our message of expanding healthcare coverage, lowering prescription drug costs, and creating economic opportunity for everyone.”

In 2018, more than 90 campaigns were part of the ‘Red to Blue’ program. This election cycle, 19 candidates have been admitted.

Compared to 2018, the DCCC is focusing more resources on fewer races this cycle due to weak Republican fundraising and candidate recruitment.