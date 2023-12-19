LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More developments have come about in a legal battle between the Arkansas Board of Corrections and state officials.

On Tuesday, a Pulaski County Circuit judge filed an order against Attorney General Tim Griffin, saying he’s in violation of his duty to either represent the prison board or provide special counsel.

The order comes after Griffin filed a lawsuit against them, claiming the board violated the Freedom of Information Act.

Griffin now has 30 days to come to an agreement with the board or help them find legal representation.

The judge also said the attorney general made “serious ethical violations” to the state constitution in his lawsuit.