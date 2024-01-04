LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In what seems like a never-ending legal battle over adding prison beds in Arkansas, a Pulaski County Circuit Judge has issued a preliminary injunction against a law that has been debated for weeks.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Patricia James issued the preliminary injunction against Act 189 Thursday night, regarding the authority of the Board of Corrections versus Governor Sarah Sanders over Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri.

The entire issue started when Sanders and Attorney General Tim Griffin, along with Profiri, called on the board to add more prison beds in a press conference last month to create more space.

Board Chairman Benny Magness testified Thursday that the board did approve adding part of those requested beds but not all, saying it was not doable because of low staffing, and even lack of space.

A former divisions director also testified Thursday and claimed the secretary made comments about putting inmates in tents outside, if necessary, just to expand prison capacity in the prisons.

Act 189, passed in the last session, placed the corrections secretary under the governor rather the board, which the board argued violates Amendment 33 of the state constitution.

This created a power struggle between the board and the secretary over the disagreement on adding beds.

Testimony Thursday indicated some serious concerns by the board and some witnesses about Secretary Profiri’s loyalty to the governor rather than the board, and his leadership over the department of corrections.

Magness indicated the board could decide to permanently terminate Profiri now that he is under the board’s authority again. Until then, Magness said Profiri remains under suspension.

The board was represented by special counsel that had to be brought in by the board separately, since the attorney general usually would represent them, but made clear in last month’s press conference he is on the governor’s side in the argument.

The Attorney General is also suing the board of corrections regarding a FOIA violation amid the ongoing legal battles.

The Attorney General has argued the board cannot hire outside counsel because it is supposed to be under the state.

“The procedure the attorney general is advocating for, we heard it,” Abtin Mehdizadegen said. “What they were saying is, ‘No, we won’t allow this suit to proceed.’ So no, it’s essential it’s an essential feature of the law that there’s an exit hatch outside of the grasp of the attorney general.”

The governor has spoken out in statements to the press on the issue, claiming Magness has political motives in his fight to not add prison beds per her request.

“I’m not a political person,” Magness said, following the ruling Thursday. “I didn’t get on the board to be political. None of us thought this needed to be or was a political move. We just wanted to make sure and secure the vested powers of the board of corrections where we could properly manage it.”

Attorney General Tim Griffin provided the following statement Thursday in response to the preliminary injunction:

“While I am disappointed in the ruling, I am confident in the work of my extraordinary team of attorneys and staff, and the case we are preparing on appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court.”

The Attorney General sued the board of corrections for a Freedom of Information Act violation last month, which will be heard in court January 22.

In the meantime, Magness said the board will still be looking for solutions and ways to add beds to expand capacity.