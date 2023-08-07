LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas has a new state treasurer after a Monday ceremony at the capitol.

Larry W. Walther was sworn in as state treasurer by state Supreme Court Justice Cody Hiland. Walther had previously been the Department of Finance and Administration secretary prior to his appointment to treasurer by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday.

Walther was appointed after the sudden passing of Treasurer Mark Lowery on July 26.

Walther has served in the administration of three Arkansas governors and two U.S. presidents throughout his career.

Arkansas Treasurer Larry W. Walther

His initial appointment to state government was by then-Gov. Mike Huckabee in 2003 as director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. President George W. Bush nominated him to serve as Director of U.S. Trade and Development Agency in 2008, and he was confirmed to that role by the Senate.

President Barack Obama nominated Walther for the Board of Directors of the Export-Import Bank of the United States in 2011, for which he was also confirmed.

This was followed by Arkansas then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointing Walther as chief fiscal officer for the DFA in 2015. He was reappointed to this role by Gov. Sanders in January.