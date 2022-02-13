LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – State legislators will gather in Little Rock on Monday to begin a fiscal session, focusing on several tax-related items. Some said they think non-fiscal issues could also be raised, including a proposal for a Texas-style abortion ban.

“That’s the thing that’ll likely get the most attention during the fiscal session,” said State Sen. Bob Ballinger (R, District 5).

Several primary proposals will include extra payment to counties to house prisoners in their jails, funding for pregnancy centers and stipends to certified law enforcement officers.

State Rep. Monte Hodges (D, District 55) said proposals relating to state employee benefits will be discussed.

“I think we’re going to have several bills that are going to be good for the state and state employees,” Hodges said.



For the legislature to look at other bills, two-thirds of the body would need to approve doing so. Ballinger said he does not know whether that will happen.

“We’ll know tomorrow because the resolutions will either be passed or killed tomorrow,” Ballinger said.



The legislators will likely stay in Little Rock for several weeks at the least even if they stick to fiscal issues. “If it’s not going to be controversial and take a lot of time, let’s take care of business and take care of the people of this state,” Hodges said.