Leslie Rutledge announces $1.4M raised for governor’s race

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge with a bipartisan group of state attorneys general speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. A bipartisan coalition of 48 states along with Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia said Monday it is investigating whether Google’s search and advertising business is engaged in monopolistic behavior. It follows a Friday announcement of a similar multistate probe targeting Facebook. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Thursday her current total raised for her campaign for Arkansas Governor.

Rutledge announced that for Q2 they have raised a total of $1,447,289 with 80% of that coming from Arkansas Donors.

During the second quarter of the year, Rutledge also announced her full campaign team.

Campaign Manager, Drew Evans who served as Senior Advisor to Leslie Rutledge and also managed Rutledge’s re-election campaign in 2018.

Finance Director – Sandy Martinez Hall who worked as the Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the Attorney General’s Office.

General Consultant – Jeff Larson who Rutledge said is a seasoned political strategist who has twice led the Republican independent expenditure effort to control the United States Senate.

Media Advisor – John Brabender is the managing partner and Chief Creative Officer of BrabenderCox, a national political consulting and advertising firm.

Communications Advisor – Kirsten Kukowski who has led communications on some high-profile political campaigns from the governor to the House of Representatives and a successful U.S. Senate campaign.

Rutledge released a statement Thursday regarding the campaign fundraiser updates.

“I am always humbled by the continued financial support from voters all across the state of Arkansas and am extremely proud that 80 percent of my donors are Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “COVID-19 and 2020 taught us that governors have a real impact on the daily lives of every citizen. I am the only candidate in this race with real leadership experience making decisions every day on behalf of 3 million Arkansans, an actual record of accomplishments, and a vision for Arkansas. Part of that vision was the announcement earlier this quarter about my plan to eliminate the state income tax to make Arkansas grow our economy and make our state competitive once again.” Leslie Rutledge

View the full primary report HERE.