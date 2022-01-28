EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined Texas AG Ken Paxton and 11 other attorneys general in South Texas Friday to announce a lawsuit against the federal government focused on “the ongoing border crisis.”

The announcement follows a border security briefing from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who hosted the visiting AGs Thursday at the state’s Department of Public Safety headquarters in Weslaco to talk about Operation Lone Star, the Texas response to increasing numbers of border crossings.

Abbott said Texas was stepping out to fill the gaps that the Biden administration has left in border security. Adding that troopers and National Guard soldiers have seized enough fentanyl to kill over 220 million people during the operations.

“Joe Biden does not care that fentanyl is invading our states,” Abbott said.

Abbott also spoke on an increase in cartel recruiting online using social media sites to attract potential human smugglers, saying, “TikTok should be ashamed, condemned, and have legal action brought against them for promoting human trafficking in Texas and the United States of America.”

Last year, Arkansas deployed members of the Arkansas National Guard to the southern border to support efforts of Operation Lone Star, with guardsmen tasked with the mission of helping repair and maintain the vehicles of the Texas National Guard.

In addition to Rutledge and Paxton, the other attorneys general at the event included:

Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

Paxton’s office also told Border Report in a statement that has invited the 12 other state attorneys general to remain in South Texas for a tour of the border.

They’re coming “to witness first-hand accounts of the massive influx of illegal immigrants that are currently affecting, not only Texas, but our entire country,” according to a statement from Paxton’s office.