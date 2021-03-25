Little Rock taking ‘State of the City’ virtual for 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr is set to deliver the 2021 State of the City address Thursday evening.

The address will be unlike any other, with the 45-minute speech being held as a virtual presentation, but also because the last year has been like no other.

The theme of the state of the city is “Rebuild the Rock,” with the mayor saying he wants Little Rock to be rebuilt into the leading city in what his office calls the “New South” while rebuilding after the devastation of the last year in the pandemic.

The mayor’s office promises that viewers will hear from neighbors in their own homes telling their stories of how they innovated and survived during the pandemic.

Among those speaking will be frontline healthcare workers, small business owners trying to stay afloat, parents and more.

Scott also promises a major announcement tying into the “Rebuild the Rock” theme, which a spokesperson said was something that will help Little Rock get back on sure footing in terms of recovering from the pandemic and something that will improve the city economically and quality of life.

The address starts at 6 p.m.