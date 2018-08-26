McCain was a Favorite of Arkansans

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- John McCain may be considered a west coast politician but his roots run deep in the south -- including right here in Arkansas.

McCain's grandmother, Catherine Vaulx, was born in Fayetteville. He had grandparents and great-grandparents from Mississippi, Texas, Tennessee, and Alabama.

Perhaps that's why he clicked so well with southerners.

When he ran for president in 2008, McCain won Arkansas by 20 points over Democratic rival Barack Obama. He performed 4-percent better than George W. Bush did four years earlier -- the strongest improvement in any state.

In February of that year, former governor Mike Huckabee picked up the majority of the support in the Arkansas GOP primary. But just days later, McCain would receive a strong endorsement from a man who would eventually become Arkansas' governor: Asa Hutchinson.

"He has the judgment and integrity to lead our country in the midst of great challenges at home and abroad," Hutchinson said at the time. "I am confident that John is the candidate best prepared to serve as president from day one, and I am proud to offer him my support."

A few weeks later, Huckabee bowed out and McCain picked up the party's nomination.

McCain stumped in Arkansas in April bringing his "It's Time for Action Tour" to Little Rock. However, it really wasn't necessary. During the 2008 campaign, McCain spent less than $500 advertising in the Natural State. There was no doubt he'd take Arkansas.

Of course, his presidential bid would ultimately fall short. He'd return to the U.S. Senate where he'd continue to grow into one of the most respected members of Congress.

Despite a rivalry over the years with the Clintons, McCain and former president Bill Clinton would grow to support each other.

“In my lifetime, he’s one of the most remarkable patriots our country’s ever produced,” Clinton said of McCain earlier this year. “I love the guy.”

In 2012, the former president also revealed McCain had a bond with Hillary Clinton.

"She and John McCain are very close," Bill Clinton said. "They always laugh that if they wound up being the nominees of their party, it would be the most civilized election in American history, and they're afraid they'd put the voters to sleep because they like and respect each other."

After learning of his death, the former president once again paid tribute to McCain -- who we lost Saturday at 81.

"John McCain believed that every citizen has a responsibility to make something of the freedoms given by our Constitution, and from his heroic service in the Navy to his 35 years in Congress, he lived by his creed every day," Clinton tweeted.